Residents along the road were evacuated as South Central Ambulance paramedics treated the home’s residents – a woman and her daughter – who were then taken to hospital.

Now family friends report that the pair are safe and recovering with family, as the community rallies round to boost a fundraiser in aid of the pair.

The collapsed house in Langford Road, Buckland, Portsmouth and Munchkin the missing cat

The fundraiser raised £700 in a matter of hours, with a target of £20,000 to help the family rebuild their lives.

Family friend Presley Fairhurst said the pair had ‘lost everything’ and ‘even the smallest of donations would make a massive difference’.

Speaking to The News, the 19-year-old said: ‘It’s all going to the family. I spoke to the family yesterday about it. They don’t have anywhere to live, but they are staying with family.

A house in Langford Road, Buckland after it collapsed on Wednesday

‘(My friend) said she feels like she is in shock, it doesn’t feel real. It’s a lot to put on her. They want to tell everyone they are okay and safe.

‘With Christmas around the corner – it’s horrible.’

Presley said that the family are also desperately seeking information about one of their cats, Munchkin, who has black and white markings.

She has been missing since the incident.

The residents of the collapsed house in Langford Road are desperately trying to locate their missing cat, Munchkin.

Southsea resident Presley said: ‘One her cats is missing. They have three cats, I think. All the pets are fine except that one.’

Portsmouth City Council workers and gas engineers attended the scene on Wednesday to begin to ascertain the cause of the destruction.

Residents began to return to their homes along the road yesterday evening, with gas and electricity supplies returning to normal service on Thursday morning.

A next-door neighbour said she had heard and seen ‘awful cracks’ appearing in her home’s walls shortly before the house next door was reduced to rubble.

House collapse, Langford Road, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071222-02)

Portsmouth City Council has been contacted for further information.

