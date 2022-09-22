Surrey-based developer Warblington Street Limited has applied for planning permission to revamp the Mary Rose and Dragon in St George's Road which housed a restaurant until its closure in March, while keeping the pub facade.

'The site is currently vacant and not maintained,' a statement submitted on behalf of the firm says. 'It does not provide any positive contribution to St George’s Road or the quality of residential environment in the surrounding area.

Originally known as the Gloucester Hotel, this pub in St George's Road in Old Portsmouth, was built to a A E Cogswell design in the 1900s Picture: Google Maps

'The [Old Portsmouth] conservation area has a very limited range of food shops, other than a couple convenience stores. The proposal will benefit the community with a new proposed convenience retail store.'

The proposal includes minor changes to the front of the building, to allow new doors to be installed, and an extension at its rear to facilitate the creation of two two-bed flats on the upper floor of the building which had also been used by the restaurant.

The parking area at the front of the building would be kept solely for use by customers of the convenience store.

Should planning permission be granted by the council, the new shop would be allowed to open from 7am until 11pm seven days a week.

The developer has cited the April decision of its planning committee to approve the demolition of the nearby The Invincible to make way for a co-living block as justification for the approval of the change of use of the building.

At the time the developer of the Invincible scheme said: ‘The proposed development would widen housing choice, in particular for young professionals, and contribute to the improving vitality of the city centre by increasing the number of residents. This will be a catalyst in shaping the surrounding neighbourhoods, offer a diverse housing product and bring vitality [to] this area.’

The Mary Rose pub dates back to 1883 and underwent a major refurbishment to mark its 100th anniversary in 1984. It became The Dragon Chinese restaurant in 2005.