The PVD2 Limited application for The Invincible will be considered by Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee on Wednesday - four years after it was first submitted.

A report published ahead of the meeting says permission should be granted: 'The use of the site for a co-living form of residential development is considered appropriate to the city centre location. The 11-storey building is considered to be well enough designed to satisfactorily integrate within the site's prominent location.’

Plans for a 'co-living' accommodation block to replace the old Invincible pub in Portsea Picture: Chamberlain Gaunt

The outline planning application proposes the demolition of the pub to make way for 76 ‘co-living’ - individual bedspaces with communal facilities - units. These facilities include shared kitchens, a gym and a series of ‘residents’ lounges’.

The pub was re-opened by its owner EI Group shortly after the plans were submitted but has since closed.

‘The proposed development would widen housing choice, in particular for young professionals, and contribute to the improving vitality of the city centreby increasing the number of residents,’ a statement submitted on behalf of the developer says.

‘This will be a catalyst in shaping the surrounding neighbourhoods, offer a diverse housing product and bring vitality [to] this area.’

The Invincible in Wickham Street in June 2018

Several objections have been filed by residents of neighbouring blocks concerned the new building would increase overlooking.

‘[I have] concerns on how it will affect my privacy and general light availability being on the third floor of Hooper Court opposite, and the general appearance of a utilitarian building,’ David Gale said.

The developer said the new building would have ‘no impact’ on Hooper Court.

‘At present, the site is underused and makes a poor contribution to the public realm which doesn’t reflect its prominence in the town centre location,' it said. 'The proposals detailed in the application represent an exciting chance to transform the site into a landmark co-living development.’

Artists' impressions of the 12-storey building in Wickham Street in Portsea after the Invincible pub is demolished. Picture: Chamberlain Gaunt

The city council's private sector housing team said the development did not meet the definition of an HMO and as a result the bed spaces 'do not meet the size criteria stated by the nationally described space standards'.

But planning officers said co-living accommodation was not addressed in council policies and so required 'bespoke' consideration.