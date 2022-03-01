The model shop in Fratton Road, previously known as Fratton Bargain Shop, has been open since 1957.

Brian and Ann Salt are planning to retire, while intermittently attending trade shows across the country.

Searches to find new owners failed to materialise.

Mr Salt, who bought the shop from his father in 1995, and owned it since, said even though it was time to go despite his emotional attachment to the shop.

He told The News: ‘I’m upset that the shop is closing, and regular customers are not going to have their source of supply for modelling materials.

‘It is a bit upsetting, and we open seven days a week so people can have what they want when they want it,

‘Its all going, but if nobody wants to take it on, we can’t do much.’

Mr Salt added the shop has been profitable over a number of years, ever since Mrs Salt became the manager in 2015.

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the owners’ retirement plans, while also scuppering the chances of numerous interested parties from buying the business.

A closing sale will take place over the next four weeks.

Mr Salt said he never contemplated bringing in a manager to run the business on his behalf, as the structure did not work in the past.

Even though he thinks retiring is the right decision, Mr Salt is still sad about the closure, as the sale of model kits and materials supported many customers and university projects.

Mr Salt added: ‘It’s unfortunate, but it’s just one of those things.

‘We’re not getting any younger, and we feel we just can’t do it properly anymore.

‘It’s sad to think that after 65 years, the shop is closing, that is the saddening part.

‘But it’s nice to know that you kept a lot of people happy in their hobby.’

Mr and Mrs Salt are planning to continue trading at model fairs across the country, with two shows in Weymouth and Yeovil.

He said he thoroughly enjoyed getting recognised by loyal customers at fairs, as the businesses reach was far and reach.

‘Going to a show and people knowing you was a good feeling.

‘We will still be doing shows at weekend.

‘We will not be completely disappearing off the scene, and the sale is just to reduce the stock slightly.

‘I enjoy the shows, but being in the shop seven days a week is a bind, you can’t do everything.’

