Portsmouth teen, 17, arrested after axe found in a hedge near McDonald's in Totton
A PORTSMOUTH teenager has been arrested after an axe was found in a hedge near a fast food restaurant.
Police were called to McDonald’s in Commercial Road, Totton, just before 11.20pm on Saturday to reports of an altercation in the car park.
After officers arrived at the scene, they located boy believed to be involved in the incident at The Grill on Commercial Road, with witnesses alleging that he was in possession of an offensive weapon.
A search was negative but he later confirmed that he had discarded an axe in hedges near to McDonald’s.
An area search was conducted and officers seized the weapon.
A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was later released under investigation, pending further police enquires.
