Petrol prices are dropping – and could this make your Easter trip cheaper ⛽

Petrol prices could drop to their lowest in nearly four years, just in time for Easter

Drivers may pay as little as 130p a litre for petrol and 137p for diesel

The price drop is due to a fall in Brent Crude oil, now at its lowest since April 2021

The RAC predicts savings will be passed on to customers as retailers face increased scrutiny

Petrol prices could be the cheapest they’ve been in nearly four years, just in time for the Easter getaway.

Motorists could be in for a welcome boost over the holiday, as falling oil prices pave the way for some of the lowest petrol costs seen since 2021.

The RAC says drivers might soon pay as little as 130p a litre for petrol — down from the current UK average of 136p — with diesel potentially falling from 143p to 137p.

Simon Williams, the RAC’s head of policy, said: “As long as the barrel carries on trading around or below the 65 dollar mark, retailers will be obliged to pass on the savings they’re benefitting from to their customers on the forecourt.

“The RAC believes they should be motivated to do so as they continue to be scrutinised by the Competition and Markets Authority, which only a week ago reported that it’s still concerned about a lack of competition in fuel retailing.”

The price of Brent Crude oil plummeted to $63.49 a barrel on Monday — its lowest level since April 2021.

Analysts say the drop is due to growing fears of a global recession, triggered in part by US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, which would reduce global demand.

Williams added: “Petrol should drop from its current UK average of 136p to 130p a litre and diesel from 143p to 137p. If unleaded were to fall to that level, it would be the cheapest since summer 2021. Diesel hasn’t been that low since September that year.”

If retailers pass on the savings, it could mean some of the most affordable Easter travel costs in recent memory.

How can I check for the cheapest fuel prices near me?

To check for the cheapest petrol and fuel prices in your local area, there are a few reliable tools and tricks you can use.

One of the most popular options in the UK is PetrolPrices.com. After a quick and free sign-up, you can enter your postcode or town, and the site will show you a list of nearby fuel stations along with their latest prices for petrol, diesel, super unleaded, and more. It’s also available as a handy app if you prefer to check on your phone.

Another useful tool is Confused.com’s Fuel Price Checker. It doesn’t require an account and gives a simple comparison of the cheapest stations near you, based on your postcode. While not as detailed as PetrolPrices, it’s great for a quick look before heading out.

Google Maps can also be surprisingly helpful. If you search for “petrol station” in your area, many listings now include live or recently updated fuel prices. These are often crowd-sourced, so accuracy can vary, but it gives a decent rough idea of what’s available nearby.

If you're after broader trends rather than local station prices, the AA publishes regular reports on national and regional fuel averages. While it won’t help you pinpoint the cheapest forecourt in your neighbourhood, it’s useful for understanding whether prices are rising or falling in general.

Timing your fill-up can also make a difference. Prices often creep up just before the weekend or a bank holiday, so topping up midweek can help you save a little more. Supermarket forecourts are usually among the cheapest, while motorway services tend to be the most expensive.

With petrol prices set to drop just in time for Easter, how will this affect your travel plans? Share your experiences with us online at yourworld.net/submit. It’s free to use, and once reviewed, your story could appear on our website and, space permitting, in our newspapers.