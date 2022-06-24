Gandhi Indian Takeaway in Fareham holds 15th charity night for The Mayor's Charity

The takeaway have held a charity night once a year for 15 years and have fundraised an accumulation of £11,000 that has gone to Cancer Research over the years.

Abu Suyeb Tanzam, owner of the takeaway, has been involved in many fundraising endeavours and over the last year he has raised over £1,000 for Cancer Research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity night raised £500, which will be donated to The Mayor's Charity in Fareham and Abu has expressed how grateful he is that he is able to support local charities.

Abu said: ‘I am really humbled by my customers who have supported me over the many many years.

‘The reason I chose The Mayor Charity is because the Mayor changes every year and they need support.’

He said that he usually holds his annual charity night in April on the same day as his son's birthday, but due to the pandemic, he postponed it until June 20.

Abu said: ‘I am delighted to do something to give back to the community.

‘I have been allowed to dedicate one night to the charity on the back of my customers and my family's support.’

All customers that went to the Indian takeaway on the charity night have helped the fundraiser as the cost of their meals was donated to the owner’s chosen charity.