The company is giving all 144 employees the bonus – at a cost of about £80,000 – which has left the staff feeling overwhelmed at the support.

Group commercial director Steve Saunders, 53, said: ‘Ultimately, the reason we did it is that our employees are fundamental to our success and we saw it as only right that we support them,

‘It would cost us more to not have our employees engaged or not functioning properly because they have money problems.’

Recruitment consultant Lauren Botting, 25, senior contractor payroll administrator Emma Hopping, 41, Group commercial director Steve Saunders, 53, and operations director Gemma Langley, 38 Picture: Mike Cooter (210622)

The bonus comes as the cost of living crisis has seen an all-time high in prices of petrol which now averages at £100 to fill a family car, and electric bills have almost doubled in the last few months.

Many people across the country are finding it extremely difficult to navigate the new and evolving financial landscape.

STR has been praised by all of the staff due to the unprecedented levels of support that they have offered to all employees to ensure that they are in a better financial position.

Emma Hopping, 41, senior contractor payroll administrator, said: ‘I live alone so all the bills are mine so having this bit of extra money will really help,

‘It is enough to make a great difference for the next couple of months.’

Global company STR Group was established in 2000 and now consists of six specialist STEM recruitment brands including maritime, manufacturing, automation, engineering, life sciences, built environment and architecture.

The company is home to a range of employees with numerous backgrounds, but all of whom have felt the pinch since the cost of living has surged.

The company is going to review the cost of living again at the end of the year to assess whether or not it is necessary to give their staff another bonus to help them financially.

Operations director Gemma Langley, 38, said: ‘The code here is to go from good to great. This £500 does reaffirm that this company wants individuals to feel good and feel valued and to show that this company is a great company.’

She said that the company is accommodating and offers hybrid working to everyone who may need it and that this bonus is ‘huge for the company’, but it is a ‘lovely addition to our pay check.’

The mum of one said: ‘You can still have a good career and be a good mum, you have just got to find that balance.’

The financial support that the company has offered means staff said they feel proud to work in an environment where the management cares about their wellbeing.