In a planning application to Fareham Borough Council, Tas Foods Ltd has applied to make shopfront alterations to the unit previously occupied by Burger King in Fareham Shopping Centre.

The restaurant, at 85-87 West Street, has been confirmed to open next year subject to planning approval.

The former Burger King in West Street, Fareham in 2018 Picture: Sarah Standing (180624-4011)

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: ‘We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Fareham.

‘Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising kebabs in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.’

‘Once opened, German Doner Kebab will offer a full dine-in experience, as well as Takeaway and Click and Collect. Delivery will soon be available through GDK’s Delivery partners.’

The Burger King restaurant has never reopened since closing at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.

At that time the store had been removed from the official Burger King website and a source in the town told The News Burger King would not be reopening, and that the shopping centre was close ‘to bringing a much more exciting burger operation to Fareham’.

However, that unnamed burger company did not materialise and since then Burger King signs have been taken down – and the windows have been blacked out for several months.

GDK has more than 100 restaurants in the UK alone and continues to open locations across the globe.

Germand Doner Kebab is opening in Fareham

This year it has opened in Portsmouth and Havant.

The chain was founded in Berlin in 1989.

A GDK spokesperson added: ‘German Doner Kebab is revolutionising the kebab in the UK, bringing a fresh, high-quality taste sensation that has made it the number one spot to enjoy a kebab.’