German Doner Kebab in Central Retail Park, Havant, will be host the £1 kebab day for all customers on Saturday between midday and 4pm.

Customers will be able to get their hands on GDK’s Original German Doner Kebab or Veggie Kebab for just £1.

German Doner Kebab will be selling £1 kebabs in Havant on Saturday

GDK now has more than 100 restaurants in the UK. It was founded in Berlin in 1989.

Daniel Bunce, GDK Global COO, said: ‘We’re excited to announce GDK’s £1 kebab day is coming to Havant.’

This week it was revealed that German Doner Kebab is set to take over the former Burger King unit in Fareham Shopping Centre, after planning documents showed it was looking to put in new signs.

That branch of Burger King has remained closed since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

