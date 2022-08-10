GMB union members have voted unanimously to accept the 31 per cent increase, which the majority of workers will receive.
The pay packet was secured for Securitas staff at the Fawley oil refinery, in Southampton.
David McMullen, GMB organising assistant said: ’The collective strength and resolve of security staff at Securitas, Fawley Oil Refinery, shows how by sticking together they were able to secure a pay settlement that better met their expectations.
Securitas agreed workers wages needed to be put in line with its competitors.
Mr McMullen is please some of the wealth generated in the oil industry is trickling down to its members.
‘We were clear to Securitas from the off that we couldn’t continue with pay offers that would not allow our members to pay their soaring energy bills and other costs that was making it hard to live,’ he added.