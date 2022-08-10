As reported, the three-year-old was bitten by a Dobermann on Botley Drive, at 6.35pm on Monday, before she was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The dog was seized by police while its 44-year-old owner from Havant was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The little girl was attacked by the Doberman on Botley Drive, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

One neighbour, describing the ordeal, said: ‘The girl had just been to the sweet shop with her grandparents when the lady with a Dobermann walked past. The dog then attacked the girl for no reason.

‘The girl was screaming before a neighbour came out and grabbed the dog and kicked it. It was horrible and a real shock for something like that to happen. It could have been worse.

‘Why wasn’t the dog wearing a muzzle? People are always complaining saying it should have one on.

‘The grandparents are so upset and are blaming themselves. But it’s not their fault. You often see the two Dobermanns hanging out the car barking at people.’

Despite the attack, the girl was said to still be in good spirits at hospital after having an operation on her injuries. ‘She’s still got a smile on her face,’ the neighbour added.

Another local, who lives close to the attack, said: ‘Those dogs are temperamental at the best of times. They constantly have a go at people when they drive past in cars.’

A female resident said she heard someone shouting ‘you’re going to be put down’ at the dog around the time of the incident.

She added: ‘It’s scary to hear what happened. Terrible. The poor girl, hopefully she makes a full recovery.’

Margaret Farminer, 74, who lives in the area, said: ‘They are massive and beautiful dogs. You often see them being walked along the street.

‘It’s horrendous what happened. You just never know how a dog will react. But measures need to be taken to stop anything happening - like taking them to training.

‘It’s such a shock and spoils it for others who have dogs.’

A mum with two small children walking along the street, said of the incident: ‘It’s awful people can’t control their dogs.

‘You often see the dogs barking at people from the car. They are always trying to attack cats.

‘I just hope the girl is ok. It sounds like a bad wound but hopefully the surgery will work and she gets better soon.

‘She will probably be traumatised by this for life though.’

Another resident said her springer spaniel had previously been attacked by one of the Dobermanns along the road. ‘It came charging up and then grabbed my dog’s ear and yanked it. She might not have survived if it wasn’t for the big fluffy ears,’ she said.

‘It’s not the first time and won’t be the last time. The dogs have no muzzle or harness on them.’

Another person said the heat could have played a role.

