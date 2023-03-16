Greene King have revealed interest in woman’s football is at an all time high after England Lionesses triumphed at the 2022 Euros. All WSL matches broadcast on TV will be shown the chain’s Portsmouth pubs, including The Ship Anson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Greene King survey, 47 per cent of Portsmouth respondents said they are now more inclined to watch women’s sport in their local pubs – showing an increased demand for the game – with 40 per cent saying their local is now showing more women’s sport than ever before. Two thirds of them (66 per cent) still feel there’s a lack of awareness for female teams compared to their male counterparts.

The Ship Anson in The Hard, Portsea, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (170223-9789)

The company is working alongside professional footballer and Lioness Alex Greenwood to raise awareness about women’s football and promote the game. Alex said: ‘It’s great to see that respect and support for women’s sport is improving,

‘I believe there is still work to be done on this. Broadcasting more women’s sports matches in public places will help us sustain the momentum and continue this improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: New tea room opens in Cowplain

‘This is why I’m delighted to be partnering with Greene King once more to help raise awareness of their continued support for women’s sport.’ In the survey, 31 per cent now watch women’s sport at their local pub more than once a month.