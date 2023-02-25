Adam Hughes, landlord of The Lord Fitzclarence pub in Osborne Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-28).

After a two-week soft launch, The Lord Fitzclarence started welcoming the public in Osborne Road on Friday. Landlord Adam Hughes told The News: ‘The people that have come in have been very warm and saying it reminds them of The Osborne. It’s all been very positive.

‘The other bars in the local area have been very supportive, welcoming and have introduced themselves.’ The 32-year-old said it’s great to be back in Southsea after working in the outskirts of the city.

The Lord Fitzclarence pub is the latest fixture in Southsea. Adam Hughes is hoping to create a pub with a warm and friendly atmosphere. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-31)

‘Southsea is lovely,’ he added. ‘You’ve got the common, bright green grass, and the ocean right by it.

‘People are relaxed and well into partying, it’s nice.’ Customers enjoyed a bubbly atmosphere and drinks deals. The pub has had a £200,000 refurbishment.

Mr Hughes, who has worked in hospitality intermittently since he was 17, said the pub will be hosting lots of exciting events – especially on St Patrick’s Day. ‘The next step is entertainment, and to put on lots of different things throughout the year to attract crowds of all ages,’ he added.

‘St Patrick’s Day is going to be massive for us, with live bands and all sorts going on.’ The Lord Fitzclarence has replaced Kingsley’s, which shut its doors on New Year’s Eve.

The Lord Fitzclarence opened its doors to the public on Friday after two weeks of working under a soft launch. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-29)

Mr Hughes said he is retaining the 25 and over age restriction on Fridays and Saturdays, and people kept reminding him he had ‘big shoes to fill’.

The Glasgow native added: ‘Opening a pub in January and February is already a big stress, as it’s always a quiet time. Now that things are so tight for everyone, it was a concern, but I’ve been taken aback how popular we’ve been.

‘As Steve Kingsley is such an enigmatic figure in this area, I knew I would have an uphill battle to win people over to the fact it’s no longer a nightclub. It’s a pub with the nightclub element attached on the Friday and Saturday.

‘It’ll be a community led pub. It needs to feel like a family and can’t be cliquey or stand-offish.

