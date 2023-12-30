Greggs opens in Whiteley Shopping Centre as chain launches new Fareham restaurant
Following an announcement last week, baked goods high street Greggs opened its doors at the retail destination on Saturday, December 30. The new eatery is located in Unit D3b, between Costa Coffee and Kutchenhaus.
A statement posted on the shopping centre’s Facebook page reads: “Exciting News: Greggs Opens Today! Indulge in their legendary Sausage Rolls, irresistible Donuts, and flaky Yum Yums. The perfect balance of sweet and savory awaits.
Whiteley Shopping Centre is already home to Subway, Baja Mexicali, Five Guys, Bar + Block, Jurassic Grill and much more. For more information about the shopping centre and the shops there, click here.