Portsmouth weather: Met office issues weekend weather warnings - here is when the strong wind will stop
The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the UK this weekend, including a yellow wind warning for the Portsmouth area.
From 11.00am on Saturday, December 30 until 3.00am on Sunday, December 31, winds of up to 75mph are expected to batter the city and surrounding areas. According to the forecaster, “a spell of strong and gusty winds will move east across England and Wales, bringing some disruption to travel and services.” It follows widespread disruption caused by Storm Gerrit over the past few days.
The adverse weather is expected to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry services while some areas may experience power cuts.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "An active cold front will move east across England and Wales during Saturday and into Sunday and will be characterised by strong winds and some heavy rain. Gusts of 45-50 mph widely, but squally near the cold front with some gusts around 60 mph, whilst the strongest gusts are likely near coasts in the west and south, with 65-75 mph in places.”
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.”