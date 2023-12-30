This weekend is set to be dominated by strong gales and heavy downpours – here is everything you need to know.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the UK this weekend, including a yellow wind warning for the Portsmouth area.

From 11.00am on Saturday, December 30 until 3.00am on Sunday, December 31, winds of up to 75mph are expected to batter the city and surrounding areas. According to the forecaster, “a spell of strong and gusty winds will move east across England and Wales, bringing some disruption to travel and services.” It follows widespread disruption caused by Storm Gerrit over the past few days.

A weather warning for strong winds has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The adverse weather is expected to cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry services while some areas may experience power cuts.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "An active cold front will move east across England and Wales during Saturday and into Sunday and will be characterised by strong winds and some heavy rain. Gusts of 45-50 mph widely, but squally near the cold front with some gusts around 60 mph, whilst the strongest gusts are likely near coasts in the west and south, with 65-75 mph in places.”