The two-pack Chicken Bake is only sold in Iceland stores.

The Food Standards Agency says that the frozen food, which comes in a 306g pack with a best before date of September 19, 2022, is ‘unsafe to eat’ because of the plastic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs has issued an urgent recall notice for one of its products as it may contain plastic

A statement from Greggs put out by the FSA says: ‘This product may contain pieces of hard dark coloured plastic. lf you have purchased the above product please do not consume. Please return to your nearest Iceland store for a full refund.

‘This two-pack product is exclusive to Iceland and therefore the recall is only applicable to product purchased from Iceland stores. No other products, date codes or batches are affected.

‘We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you have any queries please contact customer care on +44 08081 473 447 or [email protected]’

A statement from the FSA said: ‘Greggs is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

‘If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.’