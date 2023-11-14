A fast food chain is set to take over a large disused shop in the central Fareham.

Greggs, a UK chain known for selling baked goods such as sausage rolls and slices, will be opening a new location at the former site of Argos at 97-99 West Street this month.

Fareham Borough Council has approved plans for Greggs plc to install a new shopfront, as well as kitchen facilities at the location and pictures show that work is underway to rennovate the building.

Greggs has confirmed plans to open a new shop in Fareham but have not commented on the status of its existing outlet in West Street, a few doors away.

A spokesperson said: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Fareham later this month. We will be able to share further details with you closer to the opening.”

Some have speculated on social media that the current shop will shut and the brand new, larger Greggs will have a seated area for diners.

