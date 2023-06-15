The Groundlings Theatre Trust, based in the old Beneficial School at 42 Kent Street, Portsea, have announced an array of community events and activities amidst a campaign to demonstrate the benefits of the theatre being community-owned.

At the start of this month, the Trust was told its bid to buy the building had been rejected and another bid accepted instead. According to the Trust, this came after landlord Richard Stride had agreed to sell the building to them and in doing so, helped a vital grant. The Trust has accused him of reneging on the arrangement which had been pivotal in the success of a Community Ownership Fund bid earlier this year and called for the sale to be cancelled.

The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St, Portsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Among the events set to be hosted this summer is an open day for their Rose Group Drama class, a school reunion for locals and a community performance of David Copperfield. The Rose Group open day will take place on July 2020 and feature a performance from current members of the 60’s+ drama class.

The ‘Old Benny’ will also host a School reunion in September for the locals of Portsea. Alumni from The Old Beneficial School be welcomed, as well as those from other former Portsea schools that no longer exist will also be a part of the day.

Theatre administrator Gill Cosgrave-Lewsey said: ‘Throughout its history, the building has always been about giving to the community. It would be so easy in today’s society to ignore the original values of those who built Groundlings, but we owe it to the original society members to keep the community at the heart of everything we do.’

The school reunion will take place on Saturday, September 2, with Groundlings Theatre Trust working closely with Portsea Action Group to engage with former students and explore the building’s history.

The Groundlings building owner and former artistic director Richard Stride. Picture: Sarah Standing

