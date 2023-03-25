The £150m Community Ownership Fund aims to ensure that local people across the UK can support and continue benefiting from treasured local institutions whose future may be in doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Morgan MP, said: ‘By securing this funding this should help enable volunteers to purchase the building, and ensure this valuable piece of Portsmouth history is not only saved, but restored to its former glory as a thriving community hub of theatre, education and engagement for the people of Portsmouth.

Groundlings Theatre, Kent St, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘Groundlings Theatre is in a special part of Portsmouth and is a building with a special place in our city’s history, which is why I wanted to play my part in securing this much-needed funding for the theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This funding is a step in the right direction. I look forward to supporting the team as the plans develop.’

The Groundlings Theatre Trust provides opportunities including creating in-house theatre productions that allow beginners to work alongside professions in all theatre operations, bursaries for young people, and various volunteering programmes.