Happy Socks, Luxury Faux Flowers Farnham, Sebago and Superga have all recently opened at the Portsmouth outlet shopping destination, offering visitors a greater variety of places to shop in the lead up to Christmas.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our extensive brand offering with the addition of Happy Socks, Luxury Faux Flowers Farnham, Sebago and Superga, just in-time for the festive season.

“In the run up to Christmas, the new offering from all four brands makes them the perfect addition to our retail line-up, providing guests with a huge range of discounted products which will make the perfect presents this year.”

The Superga and Sebago store.

Swedish Company Happy Socks, located in City Quay Square next to Le Creuset and L’Occitane, replaces the seasonal Havaianas store which began selling the brand’s range of flip flops, sandals and swimwear in January this year. The multi-seasonal store has flipped between Havaianas and Happy Socks according to the seasons since 2022 and the latter made its return on Saturday, October 21.

The new store will “spread happiness and colour” across Gunwharf Quays with its eye-catching selection of Swedish hosiery designs inspired by everything from art and fashion to pop culture and foodie favourites.

Footwear brands Sebago and Superga have opened a three-month pop-up store yesterday (October 25), located between Kurt Geiger and Kate Spade, stocking shoes at discounted prices.

Four new brands have opened at Portsmouth's Gunwharf Quays.

Founded in 1946, Sebago is known for its boat shoes and loafers, while Superga has been creating rubber soled shoes for over 100 years.Luxury Faux Flowers Farnham, a brand selling faux floral arrangements, also recently opened at the site between Bedeck and Christy, where it will remain until March 2024.. Each floral creation is handmade by owner Victoria Abrahams.

Gunwharf Quays is also set to welcome a HARIBO shop next month, on November 7. The HARIBO venue will be the 10th to open in the UK and it will join designer stores such as The White Company and The Cadbury Shop.