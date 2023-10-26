The Fareham Pub announces shock closure as landlords reveal cost of living pressures in farewell announcement to customers and bands
The Fareham pub, in Trinity Street, Fareham, has closed with immediate effect, according to an announcement from its landlords on social media in which financial struggles were highlighted as the reason for the move.
The apologetic post revealed that “increasing costs” and general cost of living pressures had forced the closure, which will also result in the cancellation of upcoming gigs at the pub.
The announcement said: “We are sorry to have to announce that due to the increasing costs involved in running a pub and the increasing cost of living, which has for many people has caused them to use pubs less frequently. We are leaving The Fareham during the next month, during this time the pub will not be open.
"We would like to thank the loyal customers we have had and we will miss them greatly.We are also sorry to all the excellent bands we have had or are due to play here, as we will miss you as well. The closure also means we will have to cancel all arranged gigs here at The Fareham. Thank you all."
Upcoming musical performances which will no longer be taking place include Peludo Beach on Friday, October 27 and Punk Pirates on Saturday, October 28.
The came under new management in 2020 when it was taken over by business partners Ron Challiss and Ian Winch, alongside his wife Karen, who formerly ran The Waterloo, in Weymouth. Ian brought with him two pet Barn Owls named Emmy and Ollie.