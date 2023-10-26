Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fareham pub, in Trinity Street, Fareham, has closed with immediate effect, according to an announcement from its landlords on social media in which financial struggles were highlighted as the reason for the move.

The apologetic post revealed that “increasing costs” and general cost of living pressures had forced the closure, which will also result in the cancellation of upcoming gigs at the pub.

NOW READ: Stagecoach launches investigation after vehicle destroys bus shelter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fareham pub in Trinity Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement said: “We are sorry to have to announce that due to the increasing costs involved in running a pub and the increasing cost of living, which has for many people has caused them to use pubs less frequently. We are leaving The Fareham during the next month, during this time the pub will not be open.

"We would like to thank the loyal customers we have had and we will miss them greatly.We are also sorry to all the excellent bands we have had or are due to play here, as we will miss you as well. The closure also means we will have to cancel all arranged gigs here at The Fareham. Thank you all."

NOW READ: Fareham town centre pub welcomes a new landlord

Upcoming musical performances which will no longer be taking place include Peludo Beach on Friday, October 27 and Punk Pirates on Saturday, October 28.

Pictured: Joint owners, Ian Winch and Ron Challiss with Ollie the owl pictured in October 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman