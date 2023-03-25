News you can trust since 1877
Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth announces discount shopping days for this week

Gunwharf Quays is holding a weekend VIP discounts event with savings at shops across the shopping centre.

By Tom Morton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:51 GMT

The event is returning from Friday (March 31) this week to Sunday, April 2 and promises an extra 20 per cent off already-discounted outlet prices.

To qualify for the extra discounts, shoppers need to sign up via the Gunwharf Quays website. A pass will be emailed to them and this can be shown at participating brands over the weekend.

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170922)
Gunwharf’s centre director Yvonne Clay said: ‘Our VIP Discount events are a great way for our guests to enjoy even greater savings on outlet prices. Whether our guests are looking to refresh their wardrobes and homes for spring, seek out the perfect Easter gift, or simply treat themselves, our VIP event is the perfect occasion.

‘With so many of our brands involved in the event it’s the ideal time for our guests to enjoy a great day out and make the most of the extra savings.

‘It’s completely free to register and attend the event, so we’d encourage our guests to sign up now to make sure they don’t miss out on this exciting spring event.’

