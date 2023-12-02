Gunwharf Quays is one of the most popular shopping destinations in the Portsmouth area – here is everything you need to know before visiting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To find out more about Gunwharf Quays – including its roster of festive events, visit the shopping centre’s website.

When is the quietest time to visit Gunwharf Quays?

According to Google data – based on the number of people visiting Gunwharf Quays – Tuesday is the least busy time of the week to visit, with footfall lowest at 10am and at 7pm.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about visiting Gunwharf Quays.

The busiest day is Saturday, peaking at around 2pm.

When is Gunwharf Quays open?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday to Wednesday and on Sunday, the shopping centre is open between 10am and 6pm. On Saturday, this extends to 9am - 8pm. Gunwharf Quay’s seasonal opening hours start on Thursday, December 7.

Seasonal opening hours

Thursday 7th December: 10am - 9pm

Friday 8th December: 10am - 9pm

Thursday 14th December: 10am - 9pm

Friday 15th December: 10am - 9pm

Monday 18th December: 9am - 8pm

Tuesday 19th December: 9am - 8pm

Wednesday 20th December: 9am - 8pm

Thursday 21st December: 9am - 9pm

Friday 22nd December: 9am - 9pm

Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: 9am - 8pm

Wednesday 27th December: 9am - 8pm

Thursday 28th December: 9am - 8pm

Friday 29th December: 9am - 8pm

Saturday 30th December: 9am - 8pm

New Year's Eve: 10am - 4pm

New Year's Day: 10am - 6pm

The following stores open between 11am and 5pm: Adidas, Boots, BOSS, M&S, Nike Unite, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Superdry.

How much does parking cost at Gunwharf Quays?

The following charges apply to Gunwharf Quay’s underground multi-storey carpark, which has 1,500 spaces and is open 24 hours and seven days a week.

Up to 2 hours: £3.20

2 - 3 hours: £4.20

3 - 4 hours: £6.10

4 - 5 hours: £7.10

5 - 7 hours: £9.10

7 - 9 hours: £12.50

9 - 10 hours: £14.50

10 - 24 hours: £25.00

Parking is also available at the nearby Wickham Street Car Park at cheaper rates.

These are: