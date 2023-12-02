Gunwharf Quays: Opening times, when is the quietest time to visit the Portsmouth shopping centre and how much car parking costs
When is the quietest time to visit Gunwharf Quays?
According to Google data – based on the number of people visiting Gunwharf Quays – Tuesday is the least busy time of the week to visit, with footfall lowest at 10am and at 7pm.
The busiest day is Saturday, peaking at around 2pm.
When is Gunwharf Quays open?
From Monday to Wednesday and on Sunday, the shopping centre is open between 10am and 6pm. On Saturday, this extends to 9am - 8pm. Gunwharf Quay’s seasonal opening hours start on Thursday, December 7.
Seasonal opening hours
- Thursday 7th December: 10am - 9pm
- Friday 8th December: 10am - 9pm
- Thursday 14th December: 10am - 9pm
- Friday 15th December: 10am - 9pm
- Monday 18th December: 9am - 8pm
- Tuesday 19th December: 9am - 8pm
- Wednesday 20th December: 9am - 8pm
- Thursday 21st December: 9am - 9pm
- Friday 22nd December: 9am - 9pm
- Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
- Christmas Day: closed
- Boxing Day: 9am - 8pm
- Wednesday 27th December: 9am - 8pm
- Thursday 28th December: 9am - 8pm
- Friday 29th December: 9am - 8pm
- Saturday 30th December: 9am - 8pm
- New Year's Eve: 10am - 4pm
- New Year's Day: 10am - 6pm
The following stores open between 11am and 5pm: Adidas, Boots, BOSS, M&S, Nike Unite, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Superdry.
How much does parking cost at Gunwharf Quays?
The following charges apply to Gunwharf Quay’s underground multi-storey carpark, which has 1,500 spaces and is open 24 hours and seven days a week.
- Up to 2 hours: £3.20
- 2 - 3 hours: £4.20
- 3 - 4 hours: £6.10
- 4 - 5 hours: £7.10
- 5 - 7 hours: £9.10
- 7 - 9 hours: £12.50
- 9 - 10 hours: £14.50
- 10 - 24 hours: £25.00
Parking is also available at the nearby Wickham Street Car Park at cheaper rates.
These are:
- Up to 1 hour: £1.00
- Up to 2 hours: £2.00
- Up to 3 hours: £3.00
- Up to 4 hours: £4.00
- Up to 5 hours: £5.00
- Up to 6 hours: £6.00
- Up to 7 hours: £7.00
- Up to 8 hours: £8.00
- Up to 9 hours: £9.00
- 9-24 hours: £15.00