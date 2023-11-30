News you can trust since 1877
Gunwharf Quays restaurants ranked best to worst as shoppers visit for annual Christmas Village - based on Google reviews

One of Portsmouth’s most popular retail destinations where crowds flock each year to do their Christmas shopping, Gunwharf Quays is also home to plenty of great places to eat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:55 GMT

With the festive season almost upon on us, many people will be visiting the area and stopping for lunch or dinner. The shopping centre is also currently hosting its annual Christmas Village, with attractions such as curling and bavarian-style stalls providing an extra reason to visit. With so many places to eat on offer, we’ve compiled a list Gunwharf Quays’ best restaurants, cafes and eateries.

Here are 33 of the best restaurants at the waterfront outlet shopping centre – ranked from best to worst based on Google ratings.

Here are 33 restaurants in Gunwharf Quays.

1. Gunwharf Quays

Here are 33 restaurants in Gunwharf Quays.

All Bar One, a cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 Google rating based on 1,975 review. One person writes: "Solid food and drinks Great music Loved the brisket burger and halloumi fries."

2. All Bar One - 4.3

All Bar One, a cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 Google rating based on 1,975 review. One person writes: "Solid food and drinks Great music Loved the brisket burger and halloumi fries."

Italian chain restaurant Bella Italia has a 3.7 rating based on 1,338 Google reviews. One person writes: ""Great place, tasty pizza and very fast service."

3. Bella Italia - Gunwharf Quays

Italian chain restaurant Bella Italia has a 3.7 rating based on 1,338 Google reviews. One person writes: ""Great place, tasty pizza and very fast service."

Brasserie Blanc has a Google rating of 4.6 - "Nice breakfast, good quality ingredients price reasonable for food and service."

4. Brasserie Blanc - Gunwharf Quays

Brasserie Blanc has a Google rating of 4.6 - "Nice breakfast, good quality ingredients price reasonable for food and service."

