To find out more about Gunwharf Quays – including its roster of festive events, visit the shopping centre’s website.

When is the quietest time to visit Gunwharf Quays?

According to Google data – based on the number of people visiting Gunwharf Quays – Tuesday is the least busy time of the week to visit, with footfall lowest at 10am and at 7pm.

Here is everything you need to know about visiting Gunwharf Quays.

The busiest day is Saturday, peaking at around 2pm.

When is Gunwharf Quays open?

From Monday to Friday, the shopping centre is open from 10am to 7pm. On Saturday, it opens from 9am to 8pm and on Sunday, the shopping centre is open between 10am and 6pm.

The following stores open between 11am and 5pm due to Sunday trading regulations: Adidas, Boots, BOSS, M&S, Nike Unite, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Superdry.

Seasonal opening hours

Here are the spring seasonal hours for Gunwharf Quays:

Good Friday: 9am - 8pm

Easter Sunday: 10am - 6pm

Easter Monday: 9am - 8pm

May Day Bank Holiday: 9am - 8pm

May Bank Holiday: 9am - 8pm

How much does parking cost at Gunwharf Quays?

The following charges apply to Gunwharf Quay’s underground multi-storey carpark, which has 1,500 spaces and is open 24 hours and seven days a week.

Up to 2 hours: £3.20

2 - 3 hours: £4.20

3 - 4 hours: £6.10

4 - 5 hours: £7.10

5 - 7 hours: £9.10

7 - 9 hours: £12.50

9 - 10 hours: £14.50

10 - 24 hours: £25.00

Parking is also available at the nearby Wickham Street Car Park at cheaper rates.

These are: