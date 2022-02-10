MindWorks, a marketing agency in Emsworth, is offering workers paid time off every year as a ‘charity day’.

Managing director Michelle Leggatt was inspired when she saw staff at Belfry Shopping Centre being given time off last Christmas.

A Hampshire based company has given its staff an extra paid day off to support charitable causes. Pictured: MindWorks Managing Director, Michelle Leggatt, and Beth Cave, Account Executive and Environment Officer for the agency, join in a beach clean as part of a joint charity initiative with Wightlink.

With this extra day, staff wrapped presents and donated them to Stripey Stork, a charity which provides toys and essentials to struggling families.

Ms Leggatt said with the 30 members of staff currently employed at MindWorks, the team could make a real difference to local communities.

She said: ‘As an employee owned company, we strongly believe that the way we deliver our services benefits from a culture that makes everyone feel valued, happy and supported.

‘We have strong ties with a number of good causes in our community and many of us are involved with charities that are close to our heart.

‘By giving everyone an extra paid day off, in addition to their annual leave, to volunteer and do something great to help out a charity that is important to them, they will be enriched by their experience and can share those experiences with us all.’

