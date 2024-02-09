News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire house prices: 13 most expensive streets in Fareham, Lee-on-the-Solent, and Gosport according to Property Solvers

Here are some of the most expensive places to buy a home in Fareham, Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:45 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. The figures, which were last updated in October 2023, include streets across the Portsmouth area.

Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in Fareham, Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

1. Most expensive streets

The average price of a property at PO14 3JS Cliff Road, Fareham is £1,456,500 .

2. Cliff Road (PO14 3JS) - Fareham

The average price of a property at PO14 3JS Cliff Road, Fareham is £1,456,500 . Photo: Google

The average price of a property at PO14 3JT Cliff Road, Fareham is £1,379,166.

3. Cliff Road (PO14 3JT) - Fareham

The average price of a property at PO14 3JT Cliff Road, Fareham is £1,379,166. Photo: Google

The average property price at PO14 3JH Hill Head Road, Fareham is £880,000.

4. Hill Head Road - Fareham

The average property price at PO14 3JH Hill Head Road, Fareham is £880,000. Photo: Google

