Portsmouth house prices: 13 most expensive streets to buy a property in Portsmouth according to Property Solvers

Parts of Portsmouth are in high demand on the property market – here are the most expensive places to buy a property in the city.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Jan 2024, 17:38 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country. The figures, which were last updated in October 2023, include streets across Portsmouth.

Below are the most expensive streets, postcodes and avenues in Portsmouth and their average sale price, from highest to lowest.

These are the most expensive streets to buy a property in Portsmouth, according to Property Solvers.

1. Portsmouth house prices

These are the most expensive streets to buy a property in Portsmouth, according to Property Solvers. Photo: Google

The average property price in Cousin's Grove, Southsea is £929,299.

2. Cousin's Grove - Southsea PO4 9RP

The average property price in Cousin's Grove, Southsea is £929,299. Photo: Google

The average property price in Driftwood Gardens, Southsea is £925,166.

3. Driftwood Gardens - Southsea PO4 9ND

The average property price in Driftwood Gardens, Southsea is £925,166. Photo: Google

The average property price in St Helens Parade, Southsea, is £853,000.

4. St Helens Parade - Southsea PO4 0QJ

The average property price in St Helens Parade, Southsea, is £853,000. Photo: Google

