Hampshire traffic: Drivers face delays after vehicle fire on M27 near Eastleigh with traffic backing onto M3 motorway

Motorists face delays of more than half an hour this morning following a vehicle fire which has blocked two lanes of the highway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read

The traffic incident, which took place near junction 3 of the M27 this morning, has caused a backlog of traffic reaching onto the M3 motorway.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - 2 lanes BLOCKED BLOCKED at J3/#M271 due to an incident, delays approx 35 minutes backed to J5/A335 #Eastleigh and backing onto #M3/J14.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “1 lane (of 2) is closed on the #M27 J3 (#Southampton) westbound exit due to a vehicle fire. @HantsPolRoads @HantsIOW_fire are on scene. There are delays of 30 minutes and approx. 4 miles of congestion on approach to J3.”

More details to follow.

