“Severe disruption” is expected to hit over the August bank holiday weekend, beginning on Friday, August 25. Bus workers employed by First South will strike, affecting services in Portsmouth, Southampton as well as Cosham, Fareham, Gosport and Paulsgrove.

The weekend industrial action will affect those who are planning to get to Victorious Festival in Southsea via public transport.

NOW READ: Pictures show stages set up in Southsea ahead of massive summer show

Bus workers in the Unite union will strike this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Unite regional officer Ian Woodland said: “Strike action will inevitably cause severe disruption, but the company has brought this dispute on itself. Unite has repeatedly tried to negotiate but the employer has flatly refused to engage with us.”

According to the union, its dispute is with the bus company’s failure to increase pay in line with cost of living pressures. Drivers are paid just £12 an hour, while the lowest earners at the company receive just £11.03 an hour. Unite further claims that “the company has refused to negotiate on the issue.”

The four days of strike action - which will begin at 03:00 on Friday 25 August and end at 03:00 on Tuesday 29 August - will see 185 union members take part.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: “First Group has a bare faced cheek. This is a company awash with money and yet it refuses to give its workers a decent increase to offset rampant inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our members who play a vital role keeping the South coast moving are increasingly unable to make ends meet.

“Unite is entirely focussed on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members. The workers at First South will receive Unite’s unflinching support.”

Victorious Festival, which sees thousands of music fans swarm to Southsea Common annually, will kick off on Friday, August 25. This year’s line-up includes headline acts Kasabian and Mumford and sons alongside many more talented musical artists.

First Bus South, a subsidiary of FirstGroup, disputes the union’s claims and has suggested and has urged their workers to “halt” the strike. The company also suggested that the contention is around a more specific issue within the business.

First Bus South managing director Simon Goff said: "First Bus South would like to apologise to all our customers for the disruption and inconvenience this strike action may cause. We are holding further talks this week with Unite to try to avert the planned industrial action.“It is inaccurate to say that strike action has been brought as a result of refusing to make a cost of living payment to our workers. In fact, all drivers have already been given a £47 weekly retention payment, and as a responsible employer, we continue to review all pay and conditions as part of our normal process.