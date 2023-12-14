Havant's Meridian Centre to welcome new One Beyond store ahead of budget chain's expansion to Waterlooville
and live on Freeview channel 276
The shopping centre, in Elm Lane, Havant will see a new branch of major budget chain One Beyond open its doors at 10.00am on Friday, December 15. The opening will be followed by another in Waterlooville the following day, as the chain has taken over the former Wilko store in Dukes Walk following the latter high street staple’s collapse into administration.
One Beyond specialises in popular branded products at prices as low as £1, and a sign in the shop window promises “amazing value” for shoppers. Another budget chain, Poundland, has confirmed it is taking over the former unit Wilko in Havant’s Meridian Centre , and recently took over the former Wilko store in Fareham’s Markey Quay Shopping Centre. One Beyond already has a Hampshire presence, including a store in Southampston’s Marlands Shopping Centre