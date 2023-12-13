Waterlooville will weclome a major new discount shop this week as a retail giant takes on the site of a defunct Wilko store.

One Beyond, a budget chain which describes itself as “the UK's newest and most exciting discount store”, took over the site after Wilko collapsed into administration earlier this year. The new store, in Dukes Walk, will open at 10am on Friday, December 15.

Excitement is building in the area as new signage has appeared on the shopfront.

One Beyond specialises in popular branded products at prices as low as £1.

Homeware and hardware giant Wilko collapsed into administration in August, leading to the closure of its stores including the ones in Waterlooville, Havant, Fareham and Portsmouth.