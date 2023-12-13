New Waterlooville shop One Beyond set to open this week at former Wilko
One Beyond, a budget chain which describes itself as “the UK's newest and most exciting discount store”, took over the site after Wilko collapsed into administration earlier this year. The new store, in Dukes Walk, will open at 10am on Friday, December 15.
Excitement is building in the area as new signage has appeared on the shopfront.
One Beyond specialises in popular branded products at prices as low as £1.
Homeware and hardware giant Wilko collapsed into administration in August, leading to the closure of its stores including the ones in Waterlooville, Havant, Fareham and Portsmouth.
Poundland has confirmed it is taking over the former unit in Havant’s Meridian Centre for a larger store in the town, as well as taking over the former Wilko store in Fareham’s Markey Quay Shopping Centre.