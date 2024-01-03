Hayling Island florist Full Bloom to welcome first customers as married couple team up to run new shop
Full Bloom Hayling, an online enterprise run from home for the past two years by entrepeneur Natalie Weston-Davis, will make the transition on Thursday, January 4. The shop – at 18a Elm Grove, Hayling Island – will open at 9.00am and local people are invited to look around as well as enjoy free refreshments such as cookies and hot chocolate.
The florist will also be run by Nigel Weston-Davis, who has given up his job as a retail manager to take on the new venture.
Natalie, who has long been passionate about floristry, said she is “excited and nervous” to welcome customers into the new store and expects a busy turnout for the opening.
Full Bloom specialises in “fresh flowers delivered locally”, providing arrangements for occassions like weddings and funerals as well as selling an array of other gifts and gift boxes.