Hayling Island is set to welcome a new florist as a husband and wife team turn their home-run business into a physical shop.

Full Bloom Hayling, an online enterprise run from home for the past two years by entrepeneur Natalie Weston-Davis, will make the transition on Thursday, January 4. The shop – at 18a Elm Grove, Hayling Island – will open at 9.00am and local people are invited to look around as well as enjoy free refreshments such as cookies and hot chocolate.

The florist will also be run by Nigel Weston-Davis, who has given up his job as a retail manager to take on the new venture.

Full Bloom Hayling will open for the first time at 9.00am on Thursday, January 4.

Natalie, who has long been passionate about floristry, said she is “excited and nervous” to welcome customers into the new store and expects a busy turnout for the opening.