Hayling Island Holiday Park in line for £100,000 revamp - and it's looking for staff

Parkdean Resorts has announced a £100,000 investment for Hayling Island Holiday Park, in Manor Road, ahead of the 2021 season.

The upgrade is part of a £70m investment in its business nationwide, and the award-winning company is also now hiring for seasonal and full-time roles in the region.

Hayling Island Holiday Park welcomed almost 15,000 visitors in 2020, and as part of the multimillion-pound investment, the park will benefit from a spacious new caravan, as well as five replacement caravans to upgrade the existing fleet.

Hayling Island Holiday Park, run by Parkdean Resorts

Chief executive Steve Richards said: ‘Despite the most challenging of years, we’re continuing to invest in our parks, creating an even better experience for holidaymakers and holiday home owners in 2021.

‘With industry-leading Covid-safe standards, we’re looking forward to welcoming people back safely, to enjoy everything our parks, and the surrounding areas, have to offer.

‘We know how reliant the local economy is on tourism, and we’re confident that we can help the region recover by welcoming holidaymakers to enjoy a well-deserved staycation in Hampshire.’

Parkdean Resorts employs almost 100 staff in season at Hayling Island, and it is hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

The company expects to hire 6,500 seasonal staff for summer 2021, and anybody interested in applying for a job can visit Parkdean’s jobs website to view all vacancies.

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s largest operator of caravan, lodge, cabin, glamping and camping holiday resorts, and was named Best UK Family Holiday Company, and Best UK Holiday Parks and Lodges Company at the British Travel Awards 2020, the UK’s biggest opinion poll for travel and tourism in the country.

Nationwide, the £70m investment for 2021 includes £22.5m spent on introducing more than 700 new caravans and lodges, £13m on maintenance, more than £12m on technology projects, and £12m on three ‘Parks of the Future’, at Sandford in Dorset, Trecco Bay in South Wales, and Cayton Bay, Yorkshire, which have received everything from new luxury accommodation options to exciting activities, including high ropes and virtual reality zones, and facility upgrades, such as new swimming pools, pop-up food stands, and outdoor dining spaces.

The investment in these parks takes the total number of ‘Parks of the Future’ to seven.

