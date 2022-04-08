The Maypole Inn, in Havant Road, has been closed for a fortnight while new landlady Katie Haley-Roebuck prepares to take on her first ever tenancy, with previous landlady Mandy Cornish retiring after 14 years behind the bar.

Katie, who is 24, has staffed and managed pubs across the area since she was 15 – and now she is set to fulfil a long-held ambition.

She has previously served in The Victoria Inn in West Marden near Chichester, The Spread Eagle in Liss, and The Good Intent in Petersfield, among several other Hampshire boozers.

The Maypole pub in Havant Road, Hayling Island, welcomes new landlady Katie Haley-Roebuck, 24, who opened the pub doors on Thursday, April 7. Picture: Sarah Standing (070422-723)

The mum-of-one has now thanked the Hayling Island community for welcoming her to her new home.

She said: ‘It’s always been my ambition to be a landlady.’

‘The landlady previously has retired – she has been here for 14 years.

The Maypole pub and Katie Haley-Roebuck Picture: Sarah Standing (070422-771)

‘It’s been shut to get all our bits and pieces ready and set up our new menu.

‘It’s been amazing, the feedback we’ve got. People have come in to see if we need anything.

‘And we’ve had lots of bookings already, so it’s really promising.’

Katie plans to undertake some light renovation of the Fuller’s owned pub.

Picture: Sarah Standing (070422-785)

She said: ‘We’re hoping to do a bit of interior decor – nothing too extravagant. We don’t want to change the pub too much because it’s a much-loved pub.

‘We plan to put on live bands, and festivals, and all sorts of entertainment.’

Katie, who has moved to the island with her partner Paul McMally and their nine-month-old daughter, is originally from Petersfield – but she says Hayling Island has always held special significant to her.

She said: ‘We love the size of the pub and I love the fact that it’s near the sea.