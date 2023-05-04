News you can trust since 1877
Anthony Duke from Head Case Curios with The Ride, a mouse riding a ferret, and behind are his cigar shelvesAnthony Duke from Head Case Curios with The Ride, a mouse riding a ferret, and behind are his cigar shelves
Anthony Duke from Head Case Curios with The Ride, a mouse riding a ferret, and behind are his cigar shelves

Head Case Curios: Pictures from inside one of Southsea's most distinctive and unusual shops

In Southsea’s Albert Road, a peculiar place sticks out with a monocled skull inviting passers-by in for a curious look.

By Jamie Fensom
Published 4th May 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:05 BST

Head Case Curios is a shop unlike many in the Portsmouth area. From assemblage art to statues of the demon Baphomet and steampunk skulls to – comparatively – mundane postcards, chalices and aprons.

However, these curiosities pale in comparison to the downright bizarre, taxidermied creatures and insects preserved around the shop or a statue of a cat in an astronaut outfit.

Tony Duke, 58, has run the shop since 2015. He previously worked in mental health for 20 years from where Head Case gets its name. Fed up with travelling around the country for his job Tony decided to explore his passion for the weird and wacky antiques as a business.

On his decision Tony said: ‘If the candle’s not burning bright any more – don't do it your heart’s not in it.’

One of the biggest changes was the expansion of the store into a tobacconist which Tony says now makes up 70 per cent of his sales.

It was becoming a tobacconist that saved Head Case during the Covid pandemic as with the store regularly closed it became the only source of income via deliveries in the later lockdowns.

Tony said: ‘I used all my savings up to float, there was nothing left coming out of Covid.’

Tony is now optimistic about Head Case Curios believing its growing reputation for cigars, curios and crazy will help it thrive.

Moon cat at Head Case Curios

1. Out of this world

Moon cat at Head Case Curios Photo: Jamie Fensom

Pinocchio 2 at Head Case Curios

2. Puppet

Pinocchio 2 at Head Case Curios Photo: Jamie Fensom

Many statues of Baphomet can be found for sale at Head Case Curios

3. Cabinets

Many statues of Baphomet can be found for sale at Head Case Curios Photo: Jamie Fensom

Head Case Curios' shopfront in Albert Road

4. Skull

Head Case Curios' shopfront in Albert Road Photo: Jamie Fensom

Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouth