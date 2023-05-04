In Southsea’s Albert Road, a peculiar place sticks out with a monocled skull inviting passers-by in for a curious look.

Head Case Curios is a shop unlike many in the Portsmouth area. From assemblage art to statues of the demon Baphomet and steampunk skulls to – comparatively – mundane postcards, chalices and aprons.

However, these curiosities pale in comparison to the downright bizarre, taxidermied creatures and insects preserved around the shop or a statue of a cat in an astronaut outfit.

Tony Duke, 58, has run the shop since 2015. He previously worked in mental health for 20 years from where Head Case gets its name. Fed up with travelling around the country for his job Tony decided to explore his passion for the weird and wacky antiques as a business.

On his decision Tony said: ‘If the candle’s not burning bright any more – don't do it your heart’s not in it.’

One of the biggest changes was the expansion of the store into a tobacconist which Tony says now makes up 70 per cent of his sales.

It was becoming a tobacconist that saved Head Case during the Covid pandemic as with the store regularly closed it became the only source of income via deliveries in the later lockdowns.

Tony said: ‘I used all my savings up to float, there was nothing left coming out of Covid.’

Tony is now optimistic about Head Case Curios believing its growing reputation for cigars, curios and crazy will help it thrive.

