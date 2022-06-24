Heidi's Patisserie to close 6 of its branches and relocate bakery due to cost of living

Hayling Island based Heidi’s Patisserie, which was founded in 1969, will see its bakery relocate to Emsworth and its branches in Mengham, West Town, Havant, Alresford, Drayton and Cowplain close.

The company has blamed the current economic climate and the effects of the pandemic, together with the war in Ukraine, for its downsizing plans.

Heidi’s will close its Alresford patisserie at the end of September when the lease on the shop building expires, while those at Hayling, Drayton, Cowplain and Havant will shut in December.

The company plans to refurbish its Emsworth store and will be reopening its bakery operation in the town early next year along with a takeaway shop at the front.

Owner, Heidi Elliott, said: ‘Running Heidi’s for the past 30 years has been a privilege, a challenge and an amazing way to have been part of the local community. I personally feel overwhelmed by the loyalty we have received from our employees and customers and would like to thank them all for their support.

‘I look forward to continuing the Heidi’s name at our refurbished branch in Emsworth.

‘The reason we're downsizing and relocating is just because it's not financially viable for us to continue.’

The bakery chain first launched in North Street Arcade, Havant, in 1969 when founder Ernst Strassman opened a patisserie named after his daughter, Heidi, having previously worked as head pâtissier at Fortnum & Mason in London.

The second shop opened in Elm Grove in 1975 and then relocated to Mengham road in 1985.

It remains a family-run firm, with Heidi Elliott at the helm.

The company is currently carrying out a consultation with staff regarding restructuring.

Heidi added: ‘We've got wonderful, longstanding staff. We've got some that have probably been there 30 years since I started.

‘We've had very loyal customers that have been coming into us and going into quite a few of our shops for many years.

‘We're a cornerstone of the local communities where our shops are I suppose.