The litter picking walk saw employees from software sales and marketing company Lead Forensics walk from Southsea Castle to Eastney beach, collecting rubbish to help the environment.

Kim Brosnan, chief people officer for the Lakeside Northarbour-based firm said: ‘One of our themes as a business is about giving back so it is one of our key principles so we encourage all employees to give back,

‘There was a plastic documentary on Netflix and I watched it with my daughter and it was horrific, so that has stuck with me.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from Lead Forensics during their litter pick in Southsea on Wednesday Picture: Habibur Rahman

The company sponsors Zambia's Child which is a charity that aims to help support underprivileged children in Zambia and it ensures that staff get involved in their charity endeavours.

They have given locally to Julia’s House, based in Bournemouth, and Naomi’s House, based in Winchester.

The volunteering days gives the ‘employees the opportunity, in work time, to do what they want to so it is a great idea.’

Lead Forensics workers at Southsea Castle Picture: Habibur Rahman

Approximately 25 staff members turned up to take part in the litter picking walk and it was a great success, with them collecting bags of rubbish that had been carelessly left on the beach.

Kim said that the company was excited to help the environment and that they are going to continue on a regular basis because they want to do ‘anything we can to help even if it is just a little bit.’

The team hopes to continue the litter walks on a regular basis to give back to the environment.