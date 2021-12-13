Hermes is struggling to keep up with the increased demand in the city as Christmas moves closer.

A spokeswoman from the company said: ‘We can confirm that we are experiencing high volumes of parcels in the area which is resulting in some delays.

‘Our local team is working hard to deliver all items as quickly as possible and we thank everyone for their patience.

Hermes have reported that they are experiencing 'high volumes of parcels' in Portsmouth, which is causing delays. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

‘Anyone who is concerned about a delivery should contact their retailer or seller in the first instance who will then contact Hermes if required.’

The courier company is a popular choice for fulfilling online orders, so the news of delays will frustrate customers and business owners alike.

One residents reported that they have been waiting for a delivery since last month.

The parcel was due to arrive on November 30, and they are worried about more missed deliveries.

They said: ‘I had an email from Hermes advising a parcel had been delivered with picture of my safe place.

‘I don't have safe place as I live in flat, the picture was a black screen, and the parcel was not delivered to my home address.

‘I am very concerned as I have three parcels I need delivering from Hermes.

‘I don't understand how they can collect from shops but not deliver to Portsmouth.’

