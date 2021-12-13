Rescue crews were sent to the marina by HM Coastguard at 10am today, with paramedics and police also attending.

The coastguard an incident was ongoing at the marina, in Haslar Road, Gosport.

Police, paramedics and coastguard crews at Haslar Marina in Gosport on December 13, 2021. Picture: Alex Shute

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: ‘A 999 call was received just after 10am today reporting an incident at Haslar Marina in Gosport.

‘The Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hillhead and Portsmouth and the Gosport Lifeboat are in attendance alongside South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire Constabulary.’

Gosport police tweeted: ‘Due to an ongoing incident in the town centre, Haslar Road, including the bridge, is currently closed.

‘Please avoid the area. We will update when the road has reopened. Thank you for your patience.’

Paramedics were called to ‘reports of someone in the water’ at 10.05am.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘We sent to the scene two paramedic officers, our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an ambulance crew.’

Haslar Marina, Haslar Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-6665)