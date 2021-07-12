Historic sailing shop Arthur Beale opens new store in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Arthur Beale has opened its first site outside London at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, after its Shaftesbury Avenue shop in the West End shut down last month.

Since opening in around 1500, Arthur Beale has sold a large range of sailing products and served famous clients including Ernest Shackleton, Everest mountaineers Tenzing Norgay and Eric Shipton, the Royal Opera House and even Buckingham Palace.

Now the newly opened chandlery will serve the next generation of ships and adventurers, providing a one-stop shop for sailors, as well as displaying memorabilia from the store’s history.

Hannah Prowse, chief executive officer of the Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Arthur Beale to the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

‘As the landlords of the dockyard, we believe passionately in supporting heritage businesses and in enhancing the living, breathing, vibrant atmosphere of the dockyard. After all, where does a heritage chandlery belong, if not in the heart of our naval heritage?’

The shop will sit alongside the world-renowned IBTC Portsmouth, a traditional wooden boatbuilding college, and customers will be able to request a berth on the pontoon next to the historic collection whilst they stock up on their chandlery needs.

500- year-old chandlery Arthur Beale has relocated from London to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, thanks to the Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust. Full steam ahead. Store manager Jane Percival and store assistant Ashley Martin pictured in the relocated store alongside Hannah Prowse CEO of the PNBPT. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Some of the store will be dedicated to Arthur Beale’s rich history, with memorabilia and archive material from its 500-year history including explorers Shackleton and Gino Watkins. This is the first time that Arthur Beale has displayed any of its archive material to the public.

Managing director of Arthur Beale, Hugh Taylor, added: ‘We are very excited to be opening our first shop outside London at this centre of historical naval history and have the chance to finally display our historic memorabilia.

‘We will be selling all our chandlery, sailing products and clothing at the beautiful shop we have here; we’re also launching a click and collect service by sea, whereby customers can moor at the pontoon at the dockyard to collect their orders.’

The London store closed on June 24.

