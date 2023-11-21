A new discount store will soon be opening in a Portsmouth retail park – and its planned opening date has been revealed.

As previously reported, work is underway to bring a new branch of Home Bargains to The Pompey Centre in Dickinson Road next to Fratton Park as part of plans which saw a large B&Q unit divided up to accommodate three new shops.

Aldi and Matalan have already opened at the site – and shoppers don’t have long to wait until they can visit Home Bargains – which is known for stocking a wide variety of high street brands at discount prices.

The new store is set to open in February 2024.

A spokesperson for TJ Morris told The News that the new Home Bargains is expected to open on Saturday, February 17. Job advertisements for positions at the new store – including Team Member and Shop Assistant – have been posted on numerous recruitment websites.