A beloved pub which closed last month is set to re-open under new management – and its new landlady is optimistic about the venture.

As previously reported, The Fareham – in Trinity Street, Fareham – suddenly shut due to finacial struggles, with its landlords announcing on social media that rising business costs had left them with no other choice.

The venue has now been taken on by Fareham local Bear Whittingham, who has been the landlady of The Swallow Inn in Havant for two years and has 20 years of industry experience. It will re-open on Friday, December 1 with entertainment from local tribute band Kingz of Leon and special offers for customers. The news will be welcomed by local people and bands, who expressed sorrow when the closure was announced on social media.

The Fareham pub in Trinity Street suddenly shut in October.

Bear, 43, told The News that she enjoyed visiting The Fareham as a child and that she is excited to return the tavern to its former glory. She added that she has been able to transform The Swallow into a “thriving” enterprise and hopes to do the same at The Fareham.

Bear said: “The fact it is the number one pub for entertainment in Fareham caught my eye.

"Let’s get it back to where it was. We’re going to bring the entertainment back – it will be all kinds of genres. We will do a lot more things like coffee mornings, bingo – let’s get the community back in there. When I was a child, it was thriving.”