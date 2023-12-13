A family-run care home has been recognised at a prestigious national award ceremony for its exceptional staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wisteria Lodge Care Home in London Road, Horndean, was shortlisted for two categories at the 25th National Care Awards. At a ceremony held in Excel London’s Platinum Suite, nurse Sheeba Lalson was named Care Registered Nurse of the Year. The National Care Awards represent prestigious recognition in the healthcare and care home industry, celebrating outstanding contributions made by individuals and organisations that consistently excel in providing quality care and support to those in need.

Sheeba, who has been an integral part of Wisteria Lodge’s clinical management team since 2014, has played a crucial role in addressing residents’ clinical needs and well-being, leveraging her 20 years of experience in the industry. In addition to her role as a Senior Nurse, Sheeba serves as the Lead GSF (Gold Standard Framework) Coordinator for the care home. Another Wisteria Lodge staff member, Kathleen Norris, was a finalist in the “Lifetime Achievement in Care“ category.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wisteria Lodge team celebrating the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy and Martina Brown, directors at Wisteria Lodge, expressed their “immense pride” in the achievements. A statement from the pair said: “We are thrilled and honoured to receive the “Care Nurse of the Year” award at the National Care Awards 2023. This victory is a testament to the passion, empathy, and professionalism of our dedicated team at Wisteria Lodge and we are so proud of Sheeba’s achievement.”