House prices across Portsmouth are continuing to increase, according to new reports.

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

SEE ALSO: The origins of place names in Portsmouth and when they become part of the city

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Portsmouth which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

1 . Somers Town House prices in Somers Town have increased the most out of anywhere in Portsmouth, increasing by 29.4% to £233,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Landport In Landport, the average house price increased by £42,000 from the year ending December 2021 to the year ending December 2022 - a 28 per cent increase from £150,000 to £192,000 Photo: Bob Hind Photo Sales

3 . Haslemere Road area of Southsea In the year ending in December 2021, the average house in Portsmouth's Southsea Haslemere Road area sold for £246,750. However, in the year up to December 2022, the price rose to £300,000 - a jump of 21.6 per cent Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Paulsgrove West and Port Solent House prices in Port Solent and the west of Paulsgrove rose by 20 per cent by December 2022, up to an average of £240,000 Photo: Town and Country Estate Agents Photo Sales