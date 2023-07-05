1 . Copnor and Baffins

The Saxons settled on Portsea Island in the 6th century including one called Coppa who is believed to have owned a stretch of shoreline, in the Saxon language an ora. with the combination creating Coppan ora, with the ''n' added in place of an apostrophe. By the time the Domesday Book was published in 1086, it had changed to Copenore before being later known as Copnor. Nearby Baffins was farmland which included Baffins Pond, Baffins Farm, and Tangier Farm with those place names retained and reused for the names of the area and the roads. In the late 19th, and early 20th century the rapid expansion of Portsmouth saw the areas engulfed by the growing city. Pictured: Copnor Bridge in Copnor Road in July 1936. Photo: -