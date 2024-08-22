Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You may be able to get vital support from the Household Support Fund to help with essentials 💰

Thousands of households are set to receive payments of up to £500 from the government's Household Support Fund

HSF payments are managed and distributed by local councils, with amounts varying by region

Funds are officially available until September, but resources in some areas may run out sooner

Eligibility varies by location, often based on financial hardship or benefits received

Residents should check their local council’s website for specific criteria and application details

Thousands of households will soon receive a £500 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

Local councils are responsible for distributing these funds to eligible residents, with the amount varying by location.

The fund is designed to assist with essential needs such as food, clothing and utilities, providing support through vouchers and small grants amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Although the HSF is officially available until September, some areas may exhaust their funds sooner, so it's important to apply promptly if you think you qualify.

Below are the most recent local HSF council schemes identified over the past week. For details on similar programs in your area, please scroll to the end of this article.

The money will people most in need

Luton

Households in Luton needing financial support can now apply for a £500 award. The support is provided through vouchers that can be used for groceries, utilities, and as cash vouchers.

Families with children who receive free school meals automatically received this support through their schools, and payments were made before the school holidays.

Other low-income households not eligible for free school meals, or those without children, can apply via the self-application scheme on the council's website.

Thousands of households are expected to qualify, and previous funding rounds have assisted up to 15,000 households.

Payments for families with children receiving free school meals were distributed before the school holidays.

For those applying through the self-application process, awards are made as soon as the required documents are received and processed, typically within 10 working days.

To qualify, applicants must reside in Luton, be on a low income, receive benefits, or have limited savings. Applications can be submitted online through the council's website until Monday 30 September.

For more information, head to Luton Borough Council’s website

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council’s Living Costs Payment fund offers up to £250 for low-income households.

To receive the full £250, you must meet two specific criteria; meeting just one will qualify you for £150. Eligible groups include low-income carers, single adults on a low income and households with illness or disability.

You can also apply for the Family Voucher scheme, with applications due by Friday 13 September at 12pm. For the Living Costs Payment fund, applications must be submitted by Friday 20 September.

Payments will be made either via direct bank transfers or vouchers, depending on the scheme.

The maximum amounts are £60 per eligible child for the Family Vouchers, up to £250 for the Living Costs Payment scheme, and a case-by-case amount for the Exceptional Hardship scheme.

For more information, head to Portsmouth City Council’s website

Torbay

Under Torbay Council’s criteria, households receiving Personal Independence Payments (PIP), Disability Living Allowance (DLA), or Attendance Allowance (AA) with a disposable income of £50 or less per week after expenses will be for cash.

The amount varies based on household size and other factors - households receiving means-tested benefits such as Universal Credit or Income Support, and either have children or include someone entitled to PIP, DLA or AA, qualify for £100.

To receive the payment, you must apply online, and applications will be accepted until Monday 30 September.

Each household can apply once, and the application, along with required documentation, can be submitted through the council's website.

For more information, head to Torbay Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

Will the Household Support Fund be extended again?

The Household Support Fund is officially scheduled to continue until September 2024 at the time of writing.

There have been discussions about potentially expanding or adjusting the HSF, with the government facing calls to extend the crucial support scheme by MPs pushing for its continuation.

But official plans or announcements regarding the HSF's continuation or any changes to its structure after September 2024 have not been confirmed.

Labour’s Baroness Maeve Sherlock has said that the new administration is "reviewing all policies," including the vital relief fund.

During a House of Lords session, Baroness Sherlock, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) under-secretary of state, said: "When I looked at how the financing (for HSF) had been provided, I saw that the money had been provided for only six months.

“Therefore, there is currently nothing in the budget to go beyond that. But I take [the] broader point about cliff edges and short notice being unhelpful.

“We need to get back to a space where we can support councils with longer, multiyear funding to give them the kind of stability they need but simply have not had recently. At this stage, we do not know what the future of the fund is."

Though the scheme was introduced by the Conservative government, Labour has expressed a strong commitment to addressing the cost-of-living crisis and supporting low-income households.

This aligns with the goals of the Household Support Fund, making it reasonable to assume that they would extend the HSF or continue a similar form of support.

Such a decision will depend on the Labour government's budget priorities and financial constraints. If extending the fund aligns with their broader economic strategy and available resources, it is more likely to continue.

And if there is significant public and political support - which clearly there is - for the fund, Labour may be further inclined to extend it.

