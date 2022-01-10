Bitcoin. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

From Bitcoin through to newer coins like Safemoon and Shiba Inu, you might have heard plenty about them.

But have you ever wondered how exactly to get your hands on cryptocurrency?

If you are considering making 2022 the year you go crypto, we’ve pulled together a guide of where you can purchase them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you know:

How can you buy cryptocurrency?

You can purchase Bitcoin, Dodgecoin, Safemoon and more via brokers.

This includes such platforms as eTorro – which you may have seen advertised.

Other brokers include Coinbase and Binance.

Can anyone buy cryptocurrency?

Yes! You need to open an account with your chosen broker – and then put money into your account.

How much does it cost to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

The cost of cryptocurrency varies depending on which one you want to purchase.

For example the current price for Bitcoin is $40,916.25.

However to purchase a Dogecoin it costs $0.1474.

So what is a cryptocurrency?

According to Investopedia a cryptocurrency is: ‘a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend.

‘Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology—a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers.

‘A defining feature of cryptocurrencies is that they are generally not issued by any central authority, rendering them theoretically immune to government interference or manipulation.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron