HSBC has confirmed 114 sites will shut next year in the latest round of cuts and as many as 100 staff could lose their jobs. The bank said the decline in visits has been going on for five years – escalated by the pandemic.

The branch in Middle Road, Park Gate, is among the casualties – earmarked for closure on July 11, 2023. At some locations, less than 250 customers are served a week, HSBC said.

HSBC has announced dozens of branch closures across the UK. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Other branches to close are in Alton and New Milton in Hampshire, Ryde on the Isle of Wight and in Bognor Regis.

The company stressed it hopes to redeploy all its employees at affected locations, either to other branches or to a different position.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: ‘People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

‘In addition to our branch network, customers can access services through the Post Office network, our community pop-ups and soon-to-come banking hubs, alongside Live Chat, social media and through telephone banking.

Ms Uhi added it is ‘never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area’. She said HSBC has ‘invested heavily’ in providing free tablets – 1,500 – to customers who do not have a device to bank digitally.

Earlier this year, HSBC said it was closing 69 branches.

Full list of closures and dates

Blandford Forum – April 18

Bexhill-on-Sea – April 18

Abergavenny – April 18

Cromer – April 18

St Ives – April 18

St Austell – April 18

Bristol Downend – April 25

Leominster – April 25

Market Bosworth – April 25

Alton – April 25

Shaftesbury – April 25

Wilmslow – May 2

Whitley Bay – May 2

Coleraine – May 2

Bideford – May 2

Gainsborough – May 2

Launceston – May 2

Arnold – May 9

Didcot – May 9

Brecon – May 9

Minehead – May 9

Dover – May 9

Stamford – May 16

Whitby – May 16

Halesowen – May 16

Stroud – May 16

Brighouse – May 16

Bridport – May 23

Hove – May 23

Fakenham – May 23

Sudbury – May 23

Liskeard – May 23

Bristol Filton – May 30

Dundee – May 30

Waltham Cross – May 30

Hinckley Road, Leicester – May 30

Market Harborough – May 30

Stourport-on-Severn – May 30

Stirling – June 6

Pocklington – June 6

Chepstow – June 6

Knutsford – June 6

Frome – June 6

Portadown – June 6

Penarth – June 13

Ilkley – June 13

South Shields – June 13

Skipton – June 13

Honiton – June 13

Sleaford – June 13

Twickenham – June 20

Ross-on-Wye – June 20

Hertford – June 20

Wells – June 20

Bicester – June 20

Oakham – June 20

New Milton – June 27

Lewes – June 27

Pontypool – June 27

Beccles – June 27

St Neots – June 27

Wadebridge – June 27

Portishead – July 4

Droitwich – July 4

Leatherhead – July 4

Palmers Green – July 4

Coalville – July 4

Park Gate – July 11

Wetherby – July 11

Port Talbot – July 11

Kingswinford – July 11

Long Eaton – July 11

Horsforth – July 18

Gosforth – July 18

Harpenden – July 18

Bognor Regis – July 18

Marlow – July 18

Bromborough – July 18

Christchurch – July 25

Seaford – July 25

Blackwood – July 25

Norwich Mile Cross – July 25

Ripley – July 25

Tonbridge – July 25

Bristol Westbury on Trym – August 1

Ormskirk – August 1

Putney – August 1

Ashton under Lyne – August 1

Kenilworth – August 1

Reigate – August 8

North Finchley – August 8

Cirencester – August 8

Henley on Thames – August 8

Denbigh – August 8

Finchley Road, London – August 15

Chippenham – August 15

Bethnal Green – August 15

Hornchurch – August 15

Colwyn Bay – August 15

Dorchester – August 22

Morley – August 22

Wymondham – August 22

Ryde – August 22

Windsor – August 22

Cardiff Rhyd y Penau – August 29

Leighton Buzzard – August 29

Eastwood – August 29

Oxted – date TBC

Epworth – date TBC

Holsworthy – date TBC

Tenby – date TBC

Hythe – date TBC

Cowbridge – date TBC