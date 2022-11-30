HSBC has confirmed 114 sites will shut next year in the latest round of cuts and as many as 100 staff could lose their jobs. The bank said the decline in visits has been going on for five years – escalated by the pandemic.
The branch in Middle Road, Park Gate, is among the casualties – earmarked for closure on July 11, 2023. At some locations, less than 250 customers are served a week, HSBC said.
HSBC has announced dozens of branch closures across the UK. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.
Other branches to close are in Alton and New Milton in
Hampshire, Ryde on the Isle of Wight and in Bognor Regis.
The company stressed it hopes to redeploy all its employees at affected locations, either to other branches or to a different position.
Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: ‘
People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.
‘In addition to our branch network, customers can access services through the Post Office network, our community pop-ups and soon-to-come banking hubs, alongside Live Chat, social media and through telephone banking.
Ms Uhi added it is ‘never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area’. She said HSBC has ‘invested heavily’ in providing free tablets – 1,500 – to customers who do not have a device to bank digitally.
Earlier this year, HSBC said it was closing 69 branches.
Full list of closures and dates Blandford Forum – April 18 Bexhill-on-Sea – April 18 Abergavenny – April 18 Cromer – April 18 St Ives – April 18 St Austell – April 18 Bristol Downend – April 25 Leominster – April 25 Market Bosworth – April 25 Alton – April 25 Shaftesbury – April 25 Wilmslow – May 2 Whitley Bay – May 2 Coleraine – May 2 Bideford – May 2 Gainsborough – May 2 Launceston – May 2 Arnold – May 9 Didcot – May 9 Brecon – May 9 Minehead – May 9 Dover – May 9 Stamford – May 16 Whitby – May 16 Halesowen – May 16 Stroud – May 16 Brighouse – May 16 Bridport – May 23 Hove – May 23 Fakenham – May 23 Sudbury – May 23 Liskeard – May 23 Bristol Filton – May 30 Dundee – May 30 Waltham Cross – May 30 Hinckley Road, Leicester – May 30 Market Harborough – May 30 Stourport-on-Severn – May 30 Stirling – June 6 Pocklington – June 6 Chepstow – June 6 Knutsford – June 6 Frome – June 6 Portadown – June 6 Penarth – June 13 Ilkley – June 13 South Shields – June 13 Skipton – June 13 Honiton – June 13 Sleaford – June 13 Twickenham – June 20 Ross-on-Wye – June 20 Hertford – June 20 Wells – June 20 Bicester – June 20 Oakham – June 20 New Milton – June 27 Lewes – June 27 Pontypool – June 27 Beccles – June 27 St Neots – June 27 Wadebridge – June 27 Portishead – July 4 Droitwich – July 4 Leatherhead – July 4 Palmers Green – July 4 Coalville – July 4 Park Gate – July 11 Wetherby – July 11 Port Talbot – July 11 Kingswinford – July 11 Long Eaton – July 11 Horsforth – July 18 Gosforth – July 18 Harpenden – July 18 Bognor Regis – July 18 Marlow – July 18 Bromborough – July 18 Christchurch – July 25 Seaford – July 25 Blackwood – July 25 Norwich Mile Cross – July 25 Ripley – July 25 Tonbridge – July 25 Bristol Westbury on Trym – August 1 Ormskirk – August 1 Putney – August 1 Ashton under Lyne – August 1 Kenilworth – August 1 Reigate – August 8 North Finchley – August 8 Cirencester – August 8 Henley on Thames – August 8 Denbigh – August 8 Finchley Road, London – August 15 Chippenham – August 15 Bethnal Green – August 15 Hornchurch – August 15 Colwyn Bay – August 15 Dorchester – August 22 Morley – August 22 Wymondham – August 22 Ryde – August 22 Windsor – August 22 Cardiff Rhyd y Penau – August 29 Leighton Buzzard – August 29 Eastwood – August 29 Oxted – date TBC Epworth – date TBC Holsworthy – date TBC Tenby – date TBC Hythe – date TBC Cowbridge – date TBC Settle – date TBC